Flooding from the remnants of Debby leads to high water rescues in New York, Pennsylvania

In Vermont, where more than 47,000 customers were without power, Gov. Phil Scott had warned that Debby's remnants could cause serious damage, including in already drenched places that were hit by flash flooding twice last month. But a flood watch was called off by mid-evening. Flooding that slammed the northeastern part of the state on July 30 knocked out bridges, destroyed and damaged homes, and washed away roads in the rural town of Lyndon. It came three weeks after deadly flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Beryl. President Joe Biden approved Vermont's emergency declaration.