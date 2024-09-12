HANOI, Vietnam — Deaths rise to 197 in Vietnam as flash floods and landslides in the wake of Typhoon Yagi take their toll.
Deaths rise to 197 in Vietnam as flash floods and landslides in the wake of Typhoon Yagi take their toll
Deaths rise to 197 in Vietnam as flash floods and landslides in the wake of Typhoon Yagi take their toll.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 12, 2024 at 4:00AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
The first private spacewalk led by a tech billionaire gets underway.