Death toll rises to 58 in the nightclub roof collapse in the Dominican Republic, emergency agency director says

The Associated Press
April 8, 2025 at 8:39PM

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — Death toll rises to 58 in the nightclub roof collapse in the Dominican Republic, emergency agency director says.

