BEIJING — Chinese authorities say the death toll has risen to 29 in the collapse of a two-story restaurant in the northern province of Shanxi.
The Ministry of Emergency Management says another 28 people were injured, seven of them seriously, when the building suddenly tumbled on Saturday.
It said Sunday that rescue operations have now concluded, but there was no immediate word on what caused the collapse.
The restaurant was in Shanxi province's Xiangfen county, about 630 kilometers (400 miles) southwest of Beijing.
Hundreds of rescue workers wearing hardhats and face masks had searched the rubble, lifting slabs of concrete in hopes of freeing survivors.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Asia Today: Seoul enforces limits on diners, shuts gyms
South Korea has reported 299 new cases of the coronavirus as officials placed limits on dining at restaurants and closed fitness centers and after-school academies in the greater capital area to slow the spread of the virus.
World
Death toll rises to 29 in north China restaurant collapse
Chinese authorities say the death toll has risen to 29 in the collapse of a two-story restaurant in the northern province of Shanxi.
World
Thousands gather in Israel for anti-Netanyahu weekly rallies
Thousands of Israelis demonstrated Saturday in Jerusalem in a continuation of summer-long weekend rallies demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who faces a corruption trial and accusations of mishandling the coronavirus crisis.
World
Scores injured as police break up Muslim march in Kashmir
Indian forces on Saturday fired shotgun pellets and tear gas to disperse hundreds of Shiite Muslims participating in a traditional religious procession in Indian-controlled Kashmir, injuring scores, witnesses said.
World
Belarus cracks down on journalists, 2 AP staff deported
Belarus, shaken by three weeks of massive protests against its authoritarian president, on Saturday cracked down hard on the news media, deporting some foreign journalists reporting in the country and revoking the accreditation of many Belarusian journalists.