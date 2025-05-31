Wires

Death toll reaches 151 in north-central Nigeria town submerged in floods

Death toll reaches 151 in north-central Nigeria town submerged in floods.

The Associated Press
May 31, 2025 at 10:29AM

ABUJA, Nigeria — Death toll reaches 151 in north-central Nigeria town submerged in floods.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Iran has amassed more near weapons-grade uranium, UN watchdog says and calls on Tehran to cooperate with its probe

Iran has amassed more near weapons-grade uranium, UN watchdog says and calls on Tehran to cooperate with its probe.

Wires

Death toll reaches 151 in north-central Nigeria town submerged in floods

Wires

Appeals court refuses to pause order blocking Trump administration downsizing of the federal workforce