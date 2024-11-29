Death toll in Uganda landslides rises to 20 as search for more casualties presses on

Stocks are closing with solid gains as Wall Street puts the finishing touches on one of its best months of the year. The S&P rose 0.7% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 188 points, or 0.4%. The Nasdaq added 0.8%. Friday was an abbreviated trading day, with stocks closing at 1 p.m. ET and the bond market an hour later. Investors were looking to see how much shoppers are willing to spend on gifts for the holidays. Black Friday unofficially kicks off the holiday shopping season, although retailers have been offering early deals for weeks. Macy's and Best Buy each gained around 2%.