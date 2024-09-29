Wires

Death toll in Nepal flooding and landslides reaches at least 100, with dozens still missing

By The Associated Press

September 29, 2024 at 4:48AM

KATHMANDU, Nepal — Death toll in Nepal flooding and landslides reaches at least 100, with dozens still missing.

