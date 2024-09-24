BEIRUT — Death toll from two days of Israeli strikes in Lebanon reaches 558, Lebanon's Health Ministry says.
Death toll from two days of Israeli strikes in Lebanon reaches 558, Lebanon's Health Ministry says
Death toll from two days of Israeli strikes in Lebanon reaches 558, Lebanon's Health Ministry says.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 24, 2024 at 10:15AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Swiss police say several people are detained in connection with suspected death of a person in a new 'suicide capsule'
Swiss police say several people are detained in connection with suspected death of a person in a new 'suicide capsule.'