LONDON, Ky. — Death toll from severe storms and tornadoes rises to at least 27, including 18 in Kentucky.
Death toll from severe storms and tornadoes rises to at least 27, including 18 in Kentucky
Death toll from severe storms and tornadoes rises to at least 27, including 18 in Kentucky.
The Associated Press
May 17, 2025 at 9:32PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
One person killed after a vehicle explosion outside fertility clinic that police say was ‘intentional act of violence'
One person killed after a vehicle explosion outside fertility clinic that police say was ‘intentional act of violence'.