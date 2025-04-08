World

Death toll from North Macedonia nightclub fire rises to 61

The Associated Press
April 8, 2025 at 12:35PM

SKOPJE, North Macedonia — The death toll from last month’s deadly nightclub fire in North Macedonia has risen to 61 after a second critically injured victim died while receiving treatment in Lithuania, authorities said. The North Macedonian Health Ministry confirmed Tuesday that a 29-year-old man, with severe burns and respiratory had died Monday. He was the second patient to die in Lithuania in the past week.

The March 16 blaze erupted during a a pyrotechnic display at live concert inside a packed indoor nightclub in the eastern town of Kocani. About 650 people were inside at the time, according to prosecuting authorities, and most victims were young revelers.

Seven injured victims remain hospitalized in North Macedonia, while 64 others are being treated abroad in hospitals across Europe, Health Minister Arben Taravari said.

Investigators are probing fire safety violations and illegal operating permits. Thirty-four people remain in custody, including a former finance minister and seven senior police officers. Prosecutors said all but one of the suspects face potential sentences of up to 20 years if convicted.

