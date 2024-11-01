BEIRUT — Death toll from Israeli strikes on villages in northeast Lebanon climbs to 45, local authorities say.
Death toll from Israeli strikes on villages in northeast Lebanon climbs to 45, local authorities say
Death toll from Israeli strikes on villages in northeast Lebanon climbs to 45, local authorities say.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 1, 2024 at 8:58PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Supreme Court refuses to block counting of some provisional ballots in Pennsylvania, rejecting Republicans' plea
Supreme Court refuses to block counting of some provisional ballots in Pennsylvania, rejecting Republicans' plea.