DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip — Death toll from Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip climbs to 40, according to local health officials.
Death toll from Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip climbs to 40, according to local health officials
Death toll from Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip climbs to 40, according to local health officials.
The Associated Press
May 26, 2025 at 5:53AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Death toll from Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip climbs to 40, according to local health officials
Death toll from Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip climbs to 40, according to local health officials.