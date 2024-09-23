Wires

Death toll from Israeli strikes in Lebanon rises to 356, Lebanese health ministry says

Death toll from Israeli strikes in Lebanon rises to 356, Lebanese health ministry says.

September 23, 2024 at 6:19PM

MARJAYOUN, Lebanon — Death toll from Israeli strikes in Lebanon rises to 356, Lebanese health ministry says.

