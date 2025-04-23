Wires

The Associated Press
April 23, 2025 at 10:03AM

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip — Death toll from Israeli strike on school-turned-shelter in Gaza City climbs to 23, official says.

The Associated Press

