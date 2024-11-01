BEIRUT — Death toll from Israeli airstrikes on northeastern Lebanon on Friday rises from 8 to 24, the country's news agency says.
Death toll from Israeli airstrikes on northeastern Lebanon on Friday rises from 8 to 24, the country's news agency says
Death toll from Israeli airstrikes on northeastern Lebanon on Friday rises from 8 to 24, the country's news agency says.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 1, 2024 at 3:15PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Supreme Court refuses to block counting of some provisional ballots in Pennsylvania, rejecting Republicans' plea
Supreme Court refuses to block counting of some provisional ballots in Pennsylvania, rejecting Republicans' plea.