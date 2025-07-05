KERRVILLE, Texas — Death toll from flash flooding in central Texas rises to 32, including 14 children, officials say.
Death toll from flash flooding in central Texas rises to 32, including 14 children, officials say
Death toll from flash flooding in central Texas rises to 32, including 14 children, officials say.
The Associated Press
July 5, 2025 at 8:44PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Death toll from flash flooding in central Texas rises to 32, including 14 children, officials say
Death toll from flash flooding in central Texas rises to 32, including 14 children, officials say.