Wires

Death toll from flash flooding in central Texas rises to 32, including 14 children, officials say

Death toll from flash flooding in central Texas rises to 32, including 14 children, officials say.

The Associated Press
July 5, 2025 at 8:44PM

KERRVILLE, Texas — Death toll from flash flooding in central Texas rises to 32, including 14 children, officials say.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Death toll from flash flooding in central Texas rises to 32, including 14 children, officials say

Death toll from flash flooding in central Texas rises to 32, including 14 children, officials say.

Wires

Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei attends mourning ceremony in first public appearance since the Iran-Israel war started

Wires

Defending Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova loses to Emma Navarro in the third round