KERRVILLE, Texas — Death toll from catastrophic flooding in Texas surpasses 100 as massive search continues for missing people.
Death toll from catastrophic flooding in Texas surpasses 100 as massive search continues for missing people
Death toll from catastrophic flooding in Texas surpasses 100 as massive search continues for missing people.
The Associated Press
July 7, 2025 at 10:05PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Death toll from catastrophic flooding in Texas surpasses 100 as massive search continues for missing people
Death toll from catastrophic flooding in Texas surpasses 100 as massive search continues for missing people.