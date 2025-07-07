Wires

Death toll from catastrophic flooding in Texas surpasses 100 as massive search continues for missing people

Death toll from catastrophic flooding in Texas surpasses 100 as massive search continues for missing people.

The Associated Press
July 7, 2025 at 10:05PM

KERRVILLE, Texas — Death toll from catastrophic flooding in Texas surpasses 100 as massive search continues for missing people.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Death toll from catastrophic flooding in Texas surpasses 100 as massive search continues for missing people

Death toll from catastrophic flooding in Texas surpasses 100 as massive search continues for missing people.

Wires

About 90 Guard troops, over a dozen Humvees sent to protect immigration officers in Los Angeles operation, officials say

Wires

Private security firm warns new attack targets ship in Red Sea, with 2 security guards on board hurt and 2 missing