DHAKA, Bangladesh — Rescuers recovered 17 more bodies on Monday from a boat that capsized while carrying about 100 Hindu pilgrims in northern Bangladesh, raising the confirmed death toll to 41, police and news reports said.
Scores of people remained missing from the accident on Sunday, the largest Bengali-language newspaper Prothom Alo reported.
The boat overturned while returning from a Hindu temple on the Karatoa River in Panchagarh district in northern Bangladesh, local police chief S.M. Sirajul Huda said. Twenty-four bodies were recovered on Sunday.
Huda said many people were able to swim ashore.
About 8% of the more than 160 million people in Muslim-majority Bangladesh are Hindu.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Building collapses outside Kenyan capital, deaths reported
A multi-story building collapsed outside Kenya's capital Monday, and rescuers are picking through the debris in search of several people reported missing.
Business
EXPLAINER: How a party of neo-fascist roots won big in Italy
The Brothers of Italy party, which won the most votes in Italy's national election, has its roots in the post-World War II neo-fascist Italian Social Movement.
World
15 dead, 24 wounded in school shooting in Russia
A gunman opened fire in a school in central Russia on Monday, killing 15 people and wounding 24 others before shooting himself dead, authorities said.
World
Cuba approves same-sex marriage in unusual referndum
Cubans have approved a sweeping "family law" code that would allow same-sex couples to marry and adopt as well as redefining rights for children and grandparents, officials said Monday, though opposition in the national referendum was unusually strong on the Communist Party-governed island.
Business
Lebanon retirees scuffle with police; banks partially reopen
Lebanese army retirees scuffled with parliamentary guard troops as they briefly broke through a cordon leading to Parliament in downtown Beirut during a rally Monday over their decimated monthly pay amid the country's economic meltdown.