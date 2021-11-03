EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — Police in a Twin Cities suburb are investigating the death of a woman found in a hotel room along with a badly injured man.
Officers were asked to do a welfare check at the Residence Inn in Eden Prairie Tuesday and discovered the two, authorities said.
City spokeswoman Joyce Lorenz said no arrests have been made, but police believe it was not a random attack. Lorenz said the man suffered significant injuries and was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center. His condition was not released.
The cause and manner of the woman's death will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office. Identities of the man and woman have not been disclosed.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Wisconsin sheriff wants charges filed over nursing home vote
A sheriff on Wednesday recommended that five members of the Wisconsin Elections Commission be criminally charged for telling local elections officials to send absentee ballots to eight nursing home residents in 2020 instead of sending poll workers to oversee voting there during the coronavirus pandemic.
Local
A Minneapolis first: People of color won a majority of City Council seats
The new council members offer an eclectic mix of perspectives.
Local
Youth baseball training facility coming to Savage
Residents had raised concerns about its proximity to a protected environmental area.
Nation
Judge won't change racial makeup of jury in Arbery slaying
The judge in the trial of three white men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery declined to override decisions in jury selection Wednesday that left just one Black juror on the final panel of 12, though he agreed with prosecutors that "there appears to be intentional discrimination."
Local
Authorities: Victim of car burglary tracks down, shoots theft suspect
The suspect's initial court appearance is set for Thursday.