Nation

Death of soldier at Missouri Army base under investigation as a homicide

A person of interest is in custody in connection with the death of a soldier stationed at Fort Leonard Wood in south-central Missouri, authorities said.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
October 25, 2024 at 2:38PM

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — A person of interest is in custody in connection with the death of a soldier stationed at Fort Leonard Wood in south-central Missouri, authorities said.

The body of Sgt. Sarah Roque, 23, of Ligonier, Indiana, was found Tuesday inside a trash bin. She had been reported missing a day earlier. No cause of death was released, but the Department of Army Criminal Investigation Division said Friday that the death is being investigated as a homicide.

Roque was a mine dog handler and a member of the 5th Engineer Battalion. She enlisted in 2020.

Maj. Gen. Christopher Beck, commanding general at Fort Leonard Wood, said in a statement that Roque's death ''has caused a tremendous void" at the Army base.

Army officials did not release any further information about the person in custody or a potential motive.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More
Nation

Biden visits Indian Country and apologizes for the 'sin' of a 150-year boarding school policy

card image

President Joe Biden on Friday formally apologized to Native Americans for the ''sin'' of a government-run boarding school system that for decades forcibly separated children from their parents, calling it a ''blot on American history'' in his first presidential visit to Indian Country.

Nation

The Latest: Trump sits down with Joe Rogan, Harris to rally with Beyoncé

Nation

Phil Lesh, founding member of Grateful Dead and influential bassist, dies at 84

FILE - This May 9, 2009 file photo bassist Phil Lesh performs with The Dead, performs at the Forum in the Inglewood section of Los Angeles. Lesh says he has been diagnosed with bladder cancer and is being treated in Arizona. The 75-year-old bassist announced his illness Friday, Oct. 16, 2015, on the Facebook page of his San Rafael restaurant and concert hall, Terrapin Crossroads. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)