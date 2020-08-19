FERGUS FALLS, Minn. — Sheriff's officials are investigating the death of a 4-month-old baby at a resort in Otter Tail County.
The sheriff's office got a 911 call about 3 a.m. Wednesday about the child who was unconscious and not breathing. Family members were trying to revive the infant, authorities said.
First responders arrived and continued CPR, but the baby was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation into the death is ongoing, but is initially believed to be accidental, according to the sheriff's office. The baby and family are from another state and are vacationing in Otter Tail County, officials said.
An autopsy will be done by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Death of infant at Otter Tail County resort investigated
Sheriff's officials are investigating the death of a 4-month-old baby at a resort in Otter Tail County.
Local
Baby suffers 'accidental' death at western Minnesota resort
Sheriff's Office is declining to say more until autopsy results come in.
Local
2 teens charged with killing 11-year-old Madison girl
Two teens have been charged with fatally shooting an 11-year-old Madison girl and attempting to kill her mother's boyfriend, who investigators say was the intended target of the gunfire.
Local
Young Black woman says she won't move back after three years of 'Minnesota Nice' racism
Emily Otiso's frustrations came pouring out after hearing co-workers discuss George Floyd's death.
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.