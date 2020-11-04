Democratic incumbent Rep. Dean Phillips easily defeated Republican Kendall Qualls in an election Tuesday to represent the western Twin Cities suburbs for a second term.

This has been a breaking news update. Please see previous story below.

Qualls was a political newcomer with a background as a healthcare executive and Army veteran, who has similarly been making appeals to moderate voters as he tries to return the seat to Republican hands.

Phillips swept into office in 2018, as voters in his district and other suburban communities nationwide turned out for Democrats and shifted control of the U.S. House. Many first-term Democratic House members are hoping sustained opposition to Trump’s leadership helps boost their re-election bids.

A Deephaven businessman and heir to the Phillips Distilling Co. fortune, Phillips has marketed himself as a candidate who will break through gridlock and refuses to take donations from special interests. He is part of the Problem Solvers Caucus that has worked on resolving differences over key issues such as coronavirus relief.

The crescent-shaped Third District stretches from Bloomington and Eden Prairie to Maple Grove and Coon Rapids. Hillary Clinton won the area by nearly 10 percentage points in 2016, and many political forecasters rated the congressional district as safely Democratic headed into Election Day.

Kendall Qualls had lunch with supporters at Peg's Countryside Cafe in Hamel, Minnesota, while campaigning this fall.

But Qualls, of Medina, has tried to run on his background and leadership style, betting that voters who don’t support Trump could split their tickets in his favor.