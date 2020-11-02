Freshman Democratic congressman Dean Phillips has been highlighting his bipartisan credentials as he seeks to maintain the western suburban seat he flipped from Republican control two years ago.

Kendall Qualls, a political newcomer with a background as a healthcare executive and Army veteran, has similarly been making appeals to moderate voters as he tries to return the seat to Republican hands.

Phillips swept into office in 2018, as voters in his district and other suburban communities nationwide turned out for Democrats and shifted control of the U.S. House. Many first-term Democratic House members are hoping sustained opposition to Trump’s leadership helps boost their re-election bids.

A Deephaven businessman and heir to the Phillips Distilling Co. fortune, Phillips has marketed himself as a candidate who will break through gridlock and refuses to take donations from special interests. He is part of the Problem Solvers Caucus that has worked on resolving differences over key issues such as coronavirus relief.

The crescent-shaped Third District stretches from Bloomington and Eden Prairie to Maple Grove and Coon Rapids. Hillary Clinton won the area by nearly 10 percentage points in 2016, and many political forecasters rated the congressional district as safely Democratic headed into Election Day.

But Qualls, of Medina, has tried to run on his background and leadership style, betting that voters who don’t support Trump could split their tickets in his favor.