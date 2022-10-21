Q: My fiancé has a beloved cavalier King Charles spaniel. I'm worried because I'm allergic. What can I do to reduce my allergic reactions to the dog? We're open to replacing the carpeting, using air purifiers, finding special shampoos or diets — anything that might help.

A: Your allergies might not entirely be under your control, but there are lots of things you can do to help manage them. Replacing carpeting with wood or luxury vinyl is a good start. Vacuum or mop (either dry or damp) the floor daily to keep dander (dead skin cells that are allergenic) at bay. Large washable throw rugs such as those by Ruggable may be useful, too.

Having your fiancé brush the dog daily outdoors will also help reduce the amount of dander in the house. Bathing the dog every week or two can help as well. If a gentle shampoo is used, it won't dry the dog's skin or fur.

See an allergist about an appropriate medication regimen for you. They may recommend some combination of allergy shots, decongestants and other meds that can help.

It's best to keep the dog out of the bed or even out of the bedroom, but if neither of you wants to do that, wash sheets and dog bedding in hot water frequently, using a scent-free detergent to help reduce any other sensitivities you might have. Avoid feather pillows and comforters. Put a doggie T-shirt or onesie on the dog when it's on the bed or in the bedroom to help contain dander. A medical-grade air purifier with HEPA filtration for the bedroom can help, too.

Following a combination of these tips should help to keep your allergies at bay. Good luck.

