Business

Deal reached with Norfolk Southern to expand rail service in parts of Virginia

State officials approved a deal Tuesday with Norfolk Southern to expand commuter and passenger rail services in southwestern and northern Virginia.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
August 28, 2024 at 4:23PM

RICHMOND, Va. — State officials approved a deal Tuesday with Norfolk Southern to expand commuter and passenger rail services in southwestern and northern Virginia.

The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority announced that the agreement would extend a passenger rail into the New River Valley, allowing state officials to run passenger trains between Roanoke and Christiansburg on the private rail company's main rail line, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

With access to the line, state officials said, they could add passenger services to Norfolk Southern's Cambria Yard station in Christiansburg, which served as a passenger terminal from 1904 to 1979.

Officials with the state authority said they also purchased Norfolk Southern-owned rails in Northern Virginia, which could bolster efforts to increase commuter rail stops between Prince William County and Washington, D.C. Officials said they plan to add train service during the evenings and over weekends.

''We are excited to deliver these benefits as we continue to accelerate results not only in these two regions, but across the entire Commonwealth,'' Governor Glenn Youngkin said in a statement.

In a news release, Rail Authority Executive Director DJ Stadtler thanked Norfolk Southern for partnering with the state. ''We look forward to finalizing this agreement, which will make passenger rail a viable option for even more Virginians,'' Stadtler said.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Business

See More
Business

French authorities issue preliminary charges against Telegram messaging app CEO

French authorities handed preliminary charges to Telegram CEO Pavel Durov on Wednesday for allowing alleged criminal activity on his messaging app, and barred him from leaving France pending further investigation.

Business

FAA grounds SpaceX after rocket falls over in flames at landing

Business

Telegram founder Pavel Durov's various citizenships add to the mystery of his detention