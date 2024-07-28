LOS ANGELES — 'Deadpool & Wolverine' debuts to $205 million, shattering R-rated record and becoming 8th biggest opening of all time.
More from Star Tribune
Politics Donald Trump, JD Vance go after Harris for capacity crowd at first joint rally in Minnesota
More from Star Tribune
Politics Donald Trump, JD Vance go after Harris for capacity crowd at first joint rally in Minnesota
More from Star Tribune
Politics Donald Trump, JD Vance go after Harris for capacity crowd at first joint rally in Minnesota
More from Star Tribune
Politics Donald Trump, JD Vance go after Harris for capacity crowd at first joint rally in Minnesota
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune