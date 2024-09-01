‘Deadpool' tops charts yet again as 'Reagan' beats expectations on sluggish Labor Day weekend

For the second weekend in a row, ''Deadpool & Wolverine,'' Marvel's smash hit that has shattered records and become the best-selling R-rated movie of all time, topped the charts, with other holdovers from the summer following behind. After six weeks in theaters, the film made $15.2 million domestically Friday through Sunday, and it's expected to cross the domestic $600 million mark following Monday's Labor Day holiday. The Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman superhero flick will be one of only 16 titles to hit that milestone.