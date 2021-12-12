Home
All Sections
StarTribune
Log In
Welcome,
User
Manage Account
eEdition
Support
Subscribe
Log Out
Subscribe
Recently Visited
Home
Local
Sports
Business
Opinion
Variety
Politics
Nation
World
Science
Weather
Traffic
Video
Photography
Obituaries
Archives: 150+ years
Minnesota's Best
Classifieds
Autos
Housing
Jobs
Coronavirus
Minneapolis
St. Paul
Duluth
St. Cloud
East Metro
North Metro
South Metro
West Metro
Local Columnists
James Lileks
Jennifer Brooks
State Fair
Curious Minnesota
Twins
Vikings
Wild
Wolves
Loons
Lynx
Gophers
Colleges
Golf
Motorsports
Outdoors
High Schools
Puck Drop
Sports Columnists
Dennis Anderson
Sid Hartman
Patrick Reusse
Chip Scoggins
Jim Souhan
Sports Blogs
Access Vikings
Gophers Basketball
Gophers Football
Gophers Hockey
The Lynx Beat
Preps Insider
The Olympics
Randball
StribSports Upload
The Twins Beat
The United Beat
The Wild Beat
The Wolves Beat
Top Workplaces
Agriculture
Business Columnists
Lee Schafer
Neal St. Anthony
Opinion Exchange
Editorial
Steve Sack
Letters
Opinion/Election
New Voices
Podcasts
Playing Politics
Books
Celebs
Comics & Games
Horoscopes
Eat & Drink
Movies
Music
Stage & Arts
TV & Media
Best of MN
Health
Home & Garden
Inspired
Style
Taste
The Good Life
Travel
Variety Columnists
Gail Rosenblum
C. J
View all Obituaries
Place an Obituary Notice
Winners
Nominations
Voting
About
Place an Ad
Garage Sales
Estate Sales
Merchandise
Pets
Public Notices
Recreational Vehicles & Marina
Auctions
Search Used Vehicles
Sell your Vehicle
Advertise
Rentals
Commercial
Foreclosures
Find a Job
Your Resume
Your Account
Employer A-Z
Top Workplaces
Post a Job
Home
Local
Sports
Business
Opinion
Variety
Obituaries
Classifieds
Autos
Housing
Jobs
More from the Homepage
prev
Twin Cities area digging out after record Dec. 10 snowfall
Trump loyalists see few obstacles in bid for control of elections
Minneapolis man pleads guilty to federal charges in deadly April robbery
Kentucky hardest hit as storms leave dozens dead in 5 states
Small Minnesota retailers face 'compounded' problems amid holiday crush
Rash of Twin Cities carjackings spreads to suburbs
Minneapolis mayor celebrates a hoped-for downtown resurgence, at brewery's anniversary
How the Star Tribune continues to re-examine itself following murder of George Floyd
Check in, ski out: We tried out lodging options at 3 top Minnesota ski resorts
'You're terrible out here!' NHL players must have talent, grit and ... thick skin
More leave Minnesota's lawyer disciplinary office amid morale concerns
next
600126232
Deadly tornadoes hit Midwest
Kentucky hit hardest as a storm system brought 30 tornadoes into the lower midwest on Friday evening,
December 11, 2021 — 6:04pm
More from Star Tribune
Politics
Trump loyalists see few obstacles in bid for control of elections
3:26pm
Wild
'You're terrible out here!' NHL players must have talent, grit and ... thick skin
11 minutes ago
Curious Minnesota
Why does Minnesota sometimes get colder than the North Pole?
December 10
Local
Twin Cities area digs out after storm; Woodbury reports 20"
11:47am
More from Star Tribune
Politics
Trump loyalists see few obstacles in bid for control of elections
3:26pm
Wild
'You're terrible out here!' NHL players must have talent, grit and ... thick skin
11 minutes ago
Curious Minnesota
Why does Minnesota sometimes get colder than the North Pole?
December 10
Local
Twin Cities area digs out after storm; Woodbury reports 20"
11:47am
More from Star Tribune
Politics
Trump loyalists see few obstacles in bid for control of elections
3:26pm
Wild
'You're terrible out here!' NHL players must have talent, grit and ... thick skin
11 minutes ago
Curious Minnesota
Why does Minnesota sometimes get colder than the North Pole?
December 10
Local
Twin Cities area digs out after storm; Woodbury reports 20"
11:47am
Local
Twin Cities area digging out after record Dec. 10 snowfall
6:01pm
Local
Rash of Twin Cities carjackings spreads to suburbs
December 10
More from Star Tribune
Politics
Trump loyalists see few obstacles in bid for control of elections
3:26pm
Wild
'You're terrible out here!' NHL players must have talent, grit and ... thick skin
11 minutes ago
Curious Minnesota
Why does Minnesota sometimes get colder than the North Pole?
December 10
Local
Twin Cities area digs out after storm; Woodbury reports 20"
11:47am
Local
Twin Cities area digging out after record Dec. 10 snowfall
6:01pm
Local
Rash of Twin Cities carjackings spreads to suburbs
December 10
More from Star Tribune
Politics
Trump loyalists see few obstacles in bid for control of elections
3:26pm
Wild
'You're terrible out here!' NHL players must have talent, grit and ... thick skin
11 minutes ago
Curious Minnesota
Why does Minnesota sometimes get colder than the North Pole?
December 10
Local
Twin Cities area digs out after storm; Woodbury reports 20"
11:47am
More from Star Tribune
Politics
Trump loyalists see few obstacles in bid for control of elections
3:26pm
Wild
'You're terrible out here!' NHL players must have talent, grit and ... thick skin
11 minutes ago
Curious Minnesota
Why does Minnesota sometimes get colder than the North Pole?
December 10
Local
Twin Cities area digs out after storm; Woodbury reports 20"
11:47am
More from Star Tribune
Politics
Trump loyalists see few obstacles in bid for control of elections
3:26pm
Wild
'You're terrible out here!' NHL players must have talent, grit and ... thick skin
11 minutes ago
Curious Minnesota
Why does Minnesota sometimes get colder than the North Pole?
December 10
More from Star Tribune
Politics
Trump loyalists see few obstacles in bid for control of elections
3:26pm
Wild
'You're terrible out here!' NHL players must have talent, grit and ... thick skin
11 minutes ago
Curious Minnesota
Why does Minnesota sometimes get colder than the North Pole?
December 10
More From Star Tribune
Trump loyalists see few obstacles in bid for control of elections
'You're terrible out here!' NHL players must have talent, grit and ... thick skin
Why does Minnesota sometimes get colder than the North Pole?
Twin Cities area digs out after storm; Woodbury reports 20"
Twin Cities area digging out after record Dec. 10 snowfall
Rash of Twin Cities carjackings spreads to suburbs
More From Star Tribune
Trump loyalists see few obstacles in bid for control of elections
'You're terrible out here!' NHL players must have talent, grit and ... thick skin
Why does Minnesota sometimes get colder than the North Pole?
Twin Cities area digs out after storm; Woodbury reports 20"
Twin Cities area digging out after record Dec. 10 snowfall
Rash of Twin Cities carjackings spreads to suburbs
More From Star Tribune
Top Stories
Twin Cities area digging out after record Dec. 10 snowfall
6:01pm
Trump loyalists see few obstacles in bid for control of elections
3:26pm
Minneapolis man pleads guilty to federal charges in deadly April robbery
1:28pm
StarTribune
Follow Us On:
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Instagram
Subscribe today
Company
About the Star Tribune
Contact us
Work For Us
News in Education
Minnesota's Best
High school sports hubs
Mobile and tablet apps
Policies and Standards
Advertise with us
Talk with a business consultant
Media kit
Classifieds
Buy
Star Tribune Store
Photo Reprints
Archived articles
Full Page Archive: 150+ years
Back Copies
Commercial reprints
Licensing
Customer support
Help and Feedback
Manage your account
Newspaper subscription
Digital access
eEdition
Vacation hold/billing
Website
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Site index
RSS
© 2021 StarTribune. All rights reserved.