Storm blows away from northern Philippines leaving 82 dead but forecasters warn it may do a U-turn

The storm was last tracked Friday afternoon blowing 410 kilometers (255 miles) west of the northwestern Philippine province of Ilocos Sur with sustained winds of up to 95 kph (59 mph) and gusts of up to 115 kph (78 mph). It was moving northwestward at 30 kph (19 mph) toward Vietnam, which is forecast to be lashed by Trami starting on Sunday if it stays on course.