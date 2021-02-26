It is not too late to be ranked among the Top Workplaces in Minnesota.

The deadline to participate in the 2021 Star Tribune program is March 19.

Any business with 50 employees in Minnesota — whether they are publicly traded, privately owned, nonprofit or government agencies — can nominate itself or be nominated by someone else.

The nominated companies must agree to have their employees surveyed by Energage, a Pennsylvania company that partners with the Star Tribune on Top Workplaces.

To nominate a company, go to startribune.com/nominate or call 612-605-3306.

Winners will be publicly announced at a June event and featured in a special section.

Energage partners with media companies in 54 markets across the country to administer the program and in the past year surveyed more than 2 million employees at more than 7,000 workplaces.

In Minnesota last year, 253 companies employing 148,266 people that participated in the survey met the Top Workplace standards, and 150 of them held ranked positions.

The 24-question survey by Energage cover topics from the company's values and leadership to communication and how engaged employees feel toward their workplaces.

Staff report