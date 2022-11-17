NEW YORK — Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa scored 21 points as Columbia beat Delaware State 70-65 on Wednesday night.
De La Rosa added five rebounds and four steals for the Lions (1-3). Cameron Shockley-Okeke went 4 of 6 from the field to add 10 points. Kenny Noland was 3 of 4 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 1 for 3 from the line to finish with nine points.
O'Koye Parker led the way for the Hornets (1-3) with 16 points. Delaware State also got 15 points and two steals from Khyrie Staten. Brandon Stone finished with 14 points and six rebounds.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
