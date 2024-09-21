De La Cruz steals 100th career base, Reds win 8-3 and assure Pirates 28th losing season in 34 years

Elly De La Cruz joined Vince Coleman and Rickey Henderson to become the third player to steal 100 bases in his first two seasons since the modern rule was adopted in 1898, and the Cincinnati Reds beat Pittsburgh 8-3 on Friday night to assure the Pirates their sixth straight losing season and 28th in 34 years.