DC weighs layoffs and other cuts as House leaves capital city in budget limbo

WASHINGTON — Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser tried to keep the focus on a groundbreaking ceremony for a new mixed-used development. But she couldn't help fielding a string of questions about the budget crisis hanging over the nation's capital city.
Asked Monday about the risk of layoffs and furloughs, she said: ''We're hoping that we don't get to that stage. If it comes to that, I can assure employees that they will be treated fairly … and I want to emphasize to them that this is not something that the D.C. government has done wrong and is not a case where we don't have the money.''
Bowser and the District of Columbia Council are scrambling to address the crisis created by the Republican-controlled House of Representatives. When Congress recessed April 10, it adjourned without addressing a $1.1 billion hole in the city's 2025 budget that was created when the House eliminated a little-known provision in a budget resolution.
The Senate proposed a simple fix that was publicly endorsed by President Donald Trump. But the House failed for three weeks to bring the fix up for a vote.
''I can only tell you how frustrating it is right now,'' Bowser said last week. ''We believed that the fix would happen, and we wouldn't be running around planning for cuts.''
The situation reflects the city's unique relationship with Congress. The Constitution gives federal lawmakers authority over the District of Columbia, while the Home Rule Act of 1973 lets residents elect a mayor, a council and neighborhood commissioners. But Congress maintains significant control, including approving the budget and all laws passed by the D.C. Council.
The office of House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Louisiana Republican, did not respond to questions on the budget. The House returns Monday. A White House official contacted by The Associated Press reiterated that Trump's position has been made clear, publicly and privately, to House Republicans.
Bowser's government is unveiling a series of preliminary belt-tightening steps. A mayoral order last week established a spending freeze that paused all new hires, promotions, bonuses and new contracts. A freeze on all overtime starts Sunday. That includes police officers, although the Metropolitan Police Department — which relies heavily on overtime hours — may apply for a waiver.