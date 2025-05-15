Sports

DC United's Luis Barraza, NYCFC's Matt Freese duel to scoreless draw

The Associated Press
May 15, 2025

WASHINGTON — D.C. United goalkeeper Luis Barraza totaled five saves and New York City FC's Matt Freese had two in a scoreless draw on Wednesday night.

Barraza collected his first clean sheet in his sixth start in his first season with DC United (3-6-4). He had eight saves on Saturday in a 2-0 loss to Toronto FC.

Freese polished off his fifth shutout of the season and the 17th of his career in 82 starts. Freese had one clean sheet in 12 starts over three seasons with the Philadelphia Union. He has made 57 starts in his three seasons with NYCFC (5-5-3).

