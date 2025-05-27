DC mayor seeks business-friendly policies to spark growth amid loss of up to 40,000 federal jobs

The more immediate budget crisis started in March when the House of Representatives approved a federal government funding bill with an obscure change that forces the District government to revert to its 2024 budget parameters — effectively cutting $1.1 billion from its previously balanced budget midway through the financial year. The Senate approved that bill, but also immediately approved a simple fix that would make the D.C. budget whole again. That fix has languished in the House for two months without a vote, despite President Donald Trump publicly pushing for its immediate approval.