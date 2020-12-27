A Dayton family lost their home early Sunday following a house fire that was first spotted by police while on patrol.

Everyone was able to safely escape, but the house was judged a complete loss despite the quick action of first responders, according to a statement from the Dayton Fire Department.

Dayton police saw the fire and reported it, but the house was completely engulfed in flames with all occupants still inside by the time firefighters arrived.

Firefighters from Anoka, Champlin, Rogers, Maple Grove, Osseo and Coon Rapids assisted. The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office was investigating the cause of the fire.

