Days of walk-ons are waning with roster limit on the horizon. No place loved them more than Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. — Derek Wacker is living the dream of many boys who grew up in small town Nebraska, and he's holding onto it as long as he can.
Wacker is a walk-on football player for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He has no scholarship, no NIL deals and no idea if he'll still be on the team in the fall.
The undersized linebacker was in on a few tackles in a scrimmage among third- and fourth-string players at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. A few thousand fans showed up to watch, so the day just might end up being his career highlight.
''I feel I've made a lot of jumps this offseason and I'm ready to attack it again come summer,'' he said. ''Status with the team? Keep working and we'll find out in the end. I don't think anyone knows at this point.''
The days of walk-ons in college football and other sports are numbered because terms of the looming $2.8 billion House vs. NCAA antitrust lawsuit settlement requires Football Bowl Subdivision teams to pare their rosters to 105 players. The average FBS roster was 128 players in 2024.
Programs had been operating under the assumption the 105-man limit would go into effect this fall, but the judge overseeing the case has indicated she wants the sides to phase in limits over time.
''There's a little bit of stress because of the uncertainty of the events going on,'' Wacker said. ''No one really knows for sure what's going to happen. I have to trust my coaches, trust God, have faith and keep working and everything will be all right in the end.''
Rhule was a walk-on, too