Days after gunman killed UnitedHealthcare's CEO, police push to ID him and FBI offers reward

Asked how close he felt police were to making an arrest, Kenny said, ''This isn't ‘Blue Bloods.' We're not going to solve this in 60 minutes. We're painstakingly going through every bit of evidence that we can come across. Eventually, when an apprehension is made, we will have to present all of these facts to a judge and jury, so we're taking our time, doing it right and making sure we're going to get justice for this victim and closure for his family.''