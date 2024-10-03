SANDY, Utah — Dayne St. Claire had four saves for Minnesota on Wednesday night is a 0-0 tie with Real Salt Lake.
Dayne St. Claire stops 4 shots for Minnesota in 0-0 tie with Real Salt Lake
Dayne St. Claire had four saves for Minnesota on Wednesday night is a 0-0 tie with Real Salt Lake.
By The Associated Press
Minnesota United (13-12-7) are unbeaten in three consecutive games and have won four of their last six. Minnesota will clinch a berth in the 2024 MLS Cup playoffs with a FC Dallas tie or loss later Wednesday night against the San Jose Earthquakes.
Salt Lake (14-7-11), which locked up its postseason place with 3-3 tie with the Portland Timbers on Sept. 21, is unbeaten in four consecutive games.
Real Salt Lake's Brayan Vera, who was shown a yellow card in the 32nd minute, was shown a red card in stoppage time.
Zac MacMath had two saves for RSL.
___
AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Bronny James begin his Lakers career with a preseason debut. LeBron won't join until the next game
Bronny James played in his first NBA preseason game Friday night, but LeBron James wasn't in uniform with him when the Lakers hosted Minnesota in the first of Los Angeles' two weekend games in the Coachella Valley.