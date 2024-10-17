Gophers

Daylen Sharper thrilled to return to Minnesota and pick up Gophers football offer

Gophers coach P.J. Fleck offered a scholarship to junior Daylen Sharper, a three-star wide receiver out of Arizona who is the son of former Vikings and Packers safety Darren Sharper.

October 17, 2024
Minnesota Gophers head coach PJ Fleck celebrated with his players during a team photo following their victory against the Auburn Tigers. ] Aaron Lavinsky • aaron.lavinsky@startribune.com The Minnesota Gophers played the Auburn Tigers in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.
Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck is in pursuit of Daylen Sharper, a wide receiver who is the son of former Vikings player Darren Sharper. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Being back in Minnesota where his father played for the Vikings, three-star junior wide receiver Daylen Sharper felt at home during his visit earlier this month with the Gophers football team.

Sharper, the son of former NFL safety Darren Sharper, lived in Plymouth and attended Gophers games growing up, so receiving a scholarship offer from coach P.J. Fleck was special.

“I went to a bunch of Gophers games,” Sharper said. “I loved the Gophers since I’m from Minnesota. It was really cool to get an offer from the school I always looked up to as a kid.”

The 6-3, 200-pound Phoenix Brophy Prep prospect is the No. 2 player in the 2026 class in Arizona. Sharper visited the Gophers with high school teammate and fellow junior receiver Devin Fitzgerald, the son of ex-NFL star and Minneapolis native Larry Fitzgerald Jr.

The Gophers, who beat USC and UCLA in consecutive games, have made recruiting California and the West Coast a priority. They’ve offered scholarships to more than 30 players in the Mountain and Pacific time zones in the 2025-27 classes, including Sharper’s teammate, Fitzgerald.

“P.J. Fleck showed me a lot of interest in me and would love for me to go to Minnesota,” Sharper said. “I’m also being recruited by USC, UCLA and a lot of the Cali schools.”

The highlight of Sharper’s trip back to his old stomping grounds was the Gophers’ 24-17 upset Oct. 5 against No. 11 USC at Huntington Bank Stadium. A game-sealing interception by U freshman Koi Perich sealed the victory for the Gophers.

“The atmosphere was just crazy,” Sharper said. “The student section was wild. I didn’t know the student section was that crazy and that good with all the people showing up.”

“He jumped like 10 feet in the air,” joked Sharper about Perich’s interception, who also has an offer from Wisconsin.

Being the son of a former NFL player is something a current Gophers wideout understands. Sophomore Cristian Driver is the son of former Packers wide receiver Donald Driver. But Sharper wants to stand out on his own.

“I definitely want to make a name for myself,” Sharper said.

