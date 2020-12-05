MIAMI — Antonio Daye Jr. had a career-high 28 points as Florida International narrowly defeated Jacksonville State 74-70 on Friday night.

Radshad Davis had 10 points for Florida International (4-0).

Darian Adams tied a career high with 20 points for the Gamecocks (3-2). Jalen Finch added 16 points and Demaree King had 10 points.