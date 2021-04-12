KEEP THAT CARD

Hideki Matsuyama: The champion's card was bookended by bogeys at the first and a meaningless one at the 18th. In between? Nine pars, four birdies and three other bogeys in a round of 1-over 73. Also now in Matsuyama's keep: six crystal goblets, two for each of the three eagles he posted in the tournament.

TOSS THAT CARD

Slip-slidin' Billy Horschel: On Saturday, Horschel slipped barefoot down a slope before playing a ball from the water on the 13th hole. The shoes came off again Sunday on No. 13, though the only thing that slipped this time was Horschel down the leaderboard. His tee shot landed in the water, so he once again removed shoes and socks and rolled up his pant legs to try to play the ball. He advanced it only a few yards, then hacked at it again before taking an unplayable lie, leading to a triple-bogey 8. He also found water on No. 15, leading to a bogey 6. He shot a 76 and tied for 50th.

ON THE COURSE WITH ...

Xander Schauffele: Coming off four straight birdies, Schauffele had closed the gap on Matsuyama to two strokes when he came to the tee on the par-3 16th hole. He decided to aim right at the flag. "I was coming in hot. I was feeling good," he said. And then: "I was a little hyperaggressive on 16." His 8-iron didn't go quite as far as he planned. It skipped off the side of bank and plopped into the water. Schauffele wound up with his first triple bogey in a major — in 1,042 holes — and squandered any chance of catching Matsuyama.

MASTERS MOMENT

Stewart Cink: The 2009 U.S. Open champion parred the last four holes to tie for 12th and earn a return invitation to the Masters. At age 47, he averaged 305 yards off the tee in the tournament.

CHIP SHOTS

• Matsuyama became the first Japanese-born man to win a major and the second major champion from an Asian country. The first was Y.E. Yang of South Korea in the 2009 PGA Championship at Hazeltine National in Chaska.

• The best previous finish by a Japanese player in a men's major was second place by Isao Aoki (to Jack Nicklaus) in the 1980 U.S. Open.

• Jordan Spieth became the first player in Masters history to birdie the par-4 10th in all four rounds.

• Two Japanese women have won major championships, Hinako Shibuno in the 2019 British Women's Open and Chako Higuchi in the 1977 LPGA Championship.

• The Masters is now the only major that has champions from every continent where golf is played.

KEY HOLE

No. 15, 530-yard par-5: Matsuyama was cruising until he hit 4-iron over the green and into the water here, posting a bogey that carved out a modicum of drama at the finish. Stroke average for the field was 4.72.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"I've wanted to be on this stage for forever. You finally get this moment, so why shy away now?" — Runner-up Will Zalatoris, who played in his first Masters.

TWEET OF THE DAY

"Whenever Jordan [Spieth] doesn't talk to his ball while it's in the air I assume it's going in the hole and at the very least hitting the pin." — @maxhoma23

Compiled by JOE BISSEN