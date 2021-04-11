DAY 3 AT AUGUSTA

KEEP THAT CARD

Hideki Matsuyama: No one benefited from the 77-minute weather delay more than Matsuyama, who threw darts into pins after the restart, going 6 under in eight holes, and finished Saturday with a 65.

TOSS THAT CARD

Adam Scott: The 2013 winner sank all the way to the bottom of the leaderboard, sitting at 10 over. A 40 on the back nine with two balls in the water on No. 15 will do that.

ON THE COURSE WITH

Billy Horschel: He had all sorts of fun at the par-5 13th hole after rinsing his second shot into a tributary of Rae's Creek in front of the green. Take a drop? Nope. Horschel removed his golf shoes and socks, rolled up the legs of his white pants and proceeded to walk barefoot down the slope toward the water. Horschel slipped on the grass and fell onto his rear end, drawing a good laugh from the patrons — even more so when he turned his backside toward playing partner Phil Mickelson to, ahem, assess the damage. Horschel played his third out of the water to well above the hole, put his shoes and socks back on and two-putted for a par that was anything but routine.

MASTERS MOMENT

Mickelson, a three-time Masters champion, shot a 3-under 69 on Saturday, getting him back to even. It was his second consecutive day of shaving three shots off the prior round's score: He opened with a 75, made the cut on the 3-over number by shooting 72 on Friday, then had a four-birdie, one-bogey day Saturday. It was Mickelson's 33rd round in the 60s at Augusta National, six shy of matching Jack Nicklaus' record. "I put it in the right spot. I got up and down a lot, and it felt good to shoot a number," he said.

CHIP SHOTS

• For the second time in five months, the 54-hole Masters lead is four shots.

• Justin Rose's slip to second place means there will remain only five wire-to-wire winners in 85 years of the Masters.

• Shortly after play resumed, Justin Thomas was three shots out of the lead. A triple-bogey 8 on No. 13 dropped him to six back.

• Canadian Corey Conners made a hole-in-one at the par-3 sixth hole, the 33rd ace in Masters history and sixth at No. 6.

KEY HOLE

No. 5, 495-yard par-4: Fifty-four players made the weekend cut at Augusta National. Not one of them made a birdie on the fifth hole Saturday, which played nearly a half-shot over par.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"The fire has been taken out of the entire golf course." — CBS on-course reporter Dottie Pepper, watching play after the rains softened conditions.

TWEET OF THE DAY

"There are very few things better than playing golf at dusk … but to be able to do it in the final group at Augusta at the Masters might be the ultimate moment of golf zen." — @PeterBurnsESPN

DAY 4

Weather is not expected to be an issue on Sunday. Just bright sun, scattered puffy clouds and a whole lot of green. Who slips on the jacket? (1 p.m., Ch. 4).

Compiled by Brian Stensaas