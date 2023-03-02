More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Whalen resigns as Gophers women's basketball coach
Lindsay Whalen will be staying on as special assistant to athletic director Mark Coyle after coaching the Gophers for five seasons.
Sports
Big Ten women's basketball tournament steams into Minneapolis
Conference is a powerhouse this season with five of the nation's top 20 teams playing at Target Center.
www.startribune.com
Politics
Push is on to remove state's mandatory minimum gas markup
A small bipartisan group of legislators says the bill would save Minnesota consumers money.
Business
Minnesota Power asks Legislature for $25M toward $700M refurbishing of key power line
The line runs from Hermantown to North Dakota — and the Duluth-based utility also is asking North Dakota for $25 million and the federal government for another $50 million.