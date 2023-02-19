Gophers coach Ben Johnson didn't know when his leading scorer Dawson Garcia would return from injury during the past few weeks.

Johnson grew tired of using Garcia's absence as an excuse for why his men's basketball team struggled to stay competitive in the Big Ten during the U's longest losing streak in seven years.

Health finally wasn't an issue Saturday night. And excitement returned to the program, even in defeat.

Back in the starting lineup, Garcia looked as if he never left. He scored 14 of his team-high 23 points in the first half. Freshman Pharrel Payne also had a career night with 18 points and 10 rebounds, but the Gophers' losing streak still stretched to nine games after falling 76-69 against Penn State at Williams Arena.

The Gophers (7-17, 1-13 Big Ten) played without Garcia for five games because of a bone bruise injury to his right foot, which he suffered late in second half in a Jan. 22 loss at Michigan.

The 6-11 North Carolina transfer averaged 14.9 points and 6.3 rebounds in the first 18 games, including a season-high 28 points in the team's last victory Jan. 12 at Ohio State.

Gophers fans hadn't seen a Big Ten home win yet this season. But that allusive victory definitely seemed within grasp when a 13-1 run led to complete turnaround after trailing Penn State 45-35 at halftime.

The Nittany Lions (16-11, 7-9), who are still playing for an NCAA tournament berth, were held to 0-for-11 shooting to start the second half when Payne's second straight bully-ball layup made it 50-48 Gophers around the 13-minute mark.

Payne's confidence soared Saturday after he started the first four games of his career when Garcia was sidelined. The Gophers were forced to lean even more on freshmen due to injuries. And they looked far from intimidated against the Big Ten's most experienced team Saturday.

Penn State regrouped from a horrid shooting start to take a 63-54 lead, but Payne scored his 13th straight point on an alley-oop dunk to cut it down to a six-point deficit with 6:19 to play.

Garcia ended his young teammate's scoring streak with a floater. Payne followed with a three-point play to get within 67-64, but Penn State wouldn't allow the upset.

Coming off his 41-point performance Tuesday against Illinois, Jalen Picket scored 31 points for the Nittany Lions, who ended the game on a 9-5 run.

The first half Saturday resembled Garcia's breakout game in Columbus once he got his first shot to fall. A three at the top of the key tied the game 17-17 with the Barn crowd erupting. The former Prior Lake star scored 12 of the next 14 points for the Gophers, who twice took the lead before halftime.

Freshman Joshua Ola-Joseph took pressure off Garcia early after he scored eight of the U's first 10 points. The momentum shifted, tough, when Garcia picked his second foul late in the first half on a charge call. It was the first of a few hard falls where he got up limping.

Penn State took control by finishing on a 16-6 run following Garcia's exit to take a 10-point halftime lead. Picket's 18 first-half points were also boosted with eight threes.

Freshman guard Braeden Carrington missed seven games with a stress reaction in his leg, but he was also back on Saturday for the Gophers, who showed more promise in another loss than they had all Big Ten season.

They'll have a quick turnaround playing the postponed COVID-19 game on Monday at Illinois.