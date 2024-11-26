Dawson Garcia posts a double-double as Minnesota holds off Central Michigan, 68-65 for fifth win

Garcia hit a 3 with 3:17 left to put the Golden Gophers up by four, 59-55, but Jakobi Heady answered from deep to get the Chippewas within a point with three minutes left. Lu'Cye Patterson's 3 put Minnesota up by four but Heady halved it with a layup. Garcia hit four straight at the foul line for a six-point lead, but Kyler Vanderjagt hit a free throw and Drew Barbee hit a 3 with 18 seconds left to pull Central Michigan to within two, 66-64, but the Gophers converted 3-of-6 from the free-throw line in the final 17 seconds to close out the win.