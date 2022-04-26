Prior Lake's Dawson Garcia, the highest ranked recruit for the Gophers men's basketball team in years, made it official Tuesday by signing a letter of intent to play for his home state Big Ten program.

The Gophers received a commitment from the North Carolina transfer last week after he visited campus for the second time.

Garcia, who started his career at Marquette, adds excitement and a potential immediate impact talent to the Gophers coming off a 13-17 season in Ben Johnson's first year as coach.

Garcia's the first McDonald's All-American to join the program since former NBA and Hopkins forward Kris Humphries in 2004.

"We're really excited to have Dawson join our program," Johnson said in a statement. "I've known Dawson since he was in high school and I love the development of his game. He brings that competitive fight, has a warrior mentality and is a big time talent. Dawson has played high level basketball both at Marquette and North Carolina and shown great versatility. He can play both inside and out, can score, rebound and will bring a much-needed piece to our team."

The 6-11, 235-pound sophomore big man entered the transfer portal two weeks ago after averaging 9.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and shooting 37.5% from three-point range in 16 games this season, including 12 starts.

"Ben's done an unbelievable job to establish a culture in one year," Garcia told the Star Tribune last week. "I can only imagine what he's going to do in Year 2 and beyond. I'm excited to put on the uniform, but also when the time comes to be a proud alum and say I was part of the process of getting Minnesota basketball back."

In January, Garcia left North Carolina and returned home to Minnesota for personal reasons. He lost family members due to COVID-19 during a very difficult last several months.

"It was a very tough situation," Garcia said last week. "That's why I can't thank enough the people who were there for my family and had our back during that time."

At Prior Lake, Garcia was a 2,000-point career scorer and averaged 31.9 points as a senior. He starred at Marquette in his first season, averaging 13 points and 6.6 rebounds to make the All-Big East freshman team in 2020-21.

The Gophers will need a hardship waiver granted by the NCAA for Garcia to be immediately eligible in 2022-23. He's the seventh scholarship player from Minnesota on the roster, most for the program since 2007-08.

"I'm excited to wear 'Minnesota' across my chest," Garcia said recently. "It's something that not too many people get to do, to represent the state."