It’s been a while since Dawson-Boyd was last at the state tournament.
Thirty-four years, to be exact.
The school’s raucous cheering section knew that fact well. On Saturday, they cheered on the Blackjacks as they defeated reigning champion Cherry 81-74 to claim the Class 1A state title, the program’s first.
“It’s a little town’s dream come true,” junior Gunner Liebl said. “It felt like the whole town of Dawson was here.”
During the medal ceremony, leading scorer Brayson Boike visibly mouthed “wow” while looking towards the crowd.
“All that hard work, it finally paid off,” Boike said after the game when asked about what was going through his head at that moment. “We got what we wanted.”
The Blackjacks led for most of the game, but Cherry never stopped battling. Dawson-Boyd’s lead briefly expanded to double digits a few times, but the Tigers were continuously on its heels.
Did they ever feel comfortable in those double digit moments?