Early leaders emerged late Tuesday in the primary races for Hennepin County's next attorney and sheriff, who will both be tasked with addressing a rise in violent crime.

In the first primary for county attorney in three decades, former Hennepin County public defender Mary Moriarty led the crowded field of seven candidates vying to replace retiring county attorney Mike Freeman. Hennepin County Sheriff's Maj. Dawanna Witt also took an early lead in the race to replace outgoing sheriff David Hutchinson. Both candidates won the DFL party endorsement in May. The top two candidates in each race move on to the general election.

Hutchinson said he wouldn't seek re-election in the wake of a drunken driving crash and arrest in December. The sheriff's candidates including Witt, Jai Hanson and Joseph Banks are people of color, marking the first time Minnesota's largest county will elect a sheriff of color. Hanson, a Bloomington police officer, and Banks, a bail agent, were both behind Witt in the polls. Banks, former acting chief of the Lower Sioux Indian Community and police chief in Morton, Minn., was slightly ahead of Hanson.

"I'm feeling really good," Witt said as she sat at Edinborough Golf Course in Brooklyn Park awaiting results. "I feel very confident."

Hanson and Banks did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

With the majority of precincts reporting, Moriarty appeared to be the top vote-getter while retired Hennepin County District Judge Martha Holton Dimick inched ahead Minnesota House majority leader Ryan Winkler. None of the candidates could immediately be reached for comment.

The four other attorney candidates did not appear likely to advance to the general election. They include attorney Jarvis Jones, former president of the Hennepin County and Minnesota State Bar associations; Saraswati Singh, a Ramsey County prosecutor; Paul Ostrow, former Minneapolis City Council president and assistant Anoka County attorney; and Tad Jude, a Republican and former DFL state legislator, Washington County judge and Hennepin County commissioner.

Addressing a rise in violent crime in Minneapolis that has spilled over into some suburban communities remains a key public safety issue for the county attorney candidates.

The winner in November will make charging decisions related to a wide range of crimes while overseeing nearly 500 employees and a $65 million budget. They will work closely with the county sheriff, who will oversee a $128 million budget and operations in the county jail, homeland security and undercover narcotics investigations.

Witt is the major in charge of courts and jails at the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, overseeing 500 employees since 2019, when she left her role as captain at the Dakota County Sherriff's Office.

Each of the county attorney candidates provided different perspectives to how they would fill the role, if elected.

Moriarty, who was watching poll results from Fair State Brewing Cooperate, the country's first unionized microbrewery, told the Star Tribune in a recent interview that her supporters had already voted early for her, and that rang true in early polling results Tuesday night when she emerged as the clear top vote-getter.

"People who support me understand that we need change. And we need to have somebody who has specific ideas and experience in the system in Hennepin County," Moriarty said. "So I feel very confident."

She managed one of the largest public law offices in the state — second only to the office she is seeking now — and said there needs to be accountability with police and community to achieve true public safety.

"I'm extremely happy that voters, community members are paying attention to this election because it's extremely important to determine whether we have true public safety or whether we're going to do the same thing that we've been doing for decades, which haven't kept us safer."

Winkler said criminal and racial justice reform are urgent and needed to better fit current needs of the community.

"I have spent most of my years in the Legislature working on social justice, economic justice, racial justice, trying to make this state be as good as I know it can be," he said in an interview last week.

Holton Dimick said she decided to resign from the judge's bench after a decade when children were being gunned down in her north Minneapolis neighborhood.

"In my community alone, we've had over 90 homicides... and that is what really prompted me to resign from the bench. Because...I know I can do more for my community off the bench than I could on the bench," she said.