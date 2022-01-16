BALTIMORE — Ryan Davis had 21 points and nine rebounds, Finn Sullivan added 20 points and Vermont defeated UMBC 86-69 on Saturday.

Isaiah Powell and Ben Shungu scored 13 points apiece for Vermont. The Catamounts (11-4, 3-0 America East) shot 53% from the field and had only eight turnovers.

Szymon Wojcik, who averages 4.2 points per game, led the Retrievers (6-8, 1-2) with 22 points and six rebounds. L.J. Owens added 13 points.

